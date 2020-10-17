Menu

Friday TV Ratings: Shark Tank, Greatest #AtHome Videos, Masters of Illusion, Dateline NBC, Friday Night Smackdown

Published:

Shark Tank TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC)

Friday, October 16, 2020 ratingsNew episodes: Shark Tank, 20/20, World’s Funniest Animals, Masters of Illusion, Dateline NBC, The Greatest #AtHome Videos, and Undercover BossSports: WWE Friday Night SmackdownReruns: American Ninja Warrior, Masters of Illusion, World’s Funniest Animals, and Blue Bloods.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

