O’ahu Shores: Peacock Previews New Docuseries Set in Hawaii

O’ahu Shores is coming soon. Peacock has released a preview for the new docuseries set in Hawaii. The series will follow a tight-knit group of friends over six episodes.

Skye Baker, Alex Fowler, Kaui Goodness, Marcus Hee, Rachael Peterson, Kamalani Pico, Keolu Ramos, and Raven Wood star in the series. Peacock shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Peacock’s new docuseries “O’ahu Shores” premieres Thursday, Oct. 9 with all episodes available to stream.

In Hawaii, the word “ohana” means family and for this bold, vibrant and tight-knit group of friends, they love and argue just like family. These young Hawaiian locals are stepping out of their parents’ expectations and carving their own paths while still embracing their culture. As they navigate love, face heartbreak and test friendship loyalties, this group proves life on the island has just as much shade as there is sun.

MEET THE CAST:

Skye Baker is at a major crossroads in her life – move back to Guam to be with her long-distance boyfriend of six years or stay in O’ahu where she’s planted her roots. When not moving to Guam means potentially ending her relationship, Skye has to weigh her options.

The oldest of the group, Alex Fowler is the ultimate hustler and acts like a big brother to most of the girls. Fresh out of relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Rachael, Alex accidentally spreads a rumor that she cheated, causing gossip to explode in their friend group.

Feeling like there are no “good guys” left on the island to date, Kaui Goodness is taking her search for love to the mainland and getting to know Marcus, a student in Arizona originally from Hawaii. Kaui dreams of hosting her own talk show and previously hosted a podcast with Raven. However, when Raven chooses to end the podcast and Kaui starts her own, tensions brew between the two friends.

The baby of the group, Marcus Hee is back home for a few months before he has to head back to the States to finish his senior year at Arizona State. Marcus is single and ready to mingle and catches Kaui’s eye, but gets mixed signals from her and her protective friends.

Originally from Guam, Rachael Peterson has settled down in O’ahu for the past six years. She previously dated Alex but recently ended their three-year relationship. When the former couple have to co-exist, there’s hope that they can rekindle, but rumors about their past threaten the stability of the friend group.

Kamalani Pico grew up living off the land and ocean and is an expert fisher, hunter and diver. She has a new boyfriend from the mainland, but when Raven’s words sabotage her fresh relationship status, Kamalani and Raven end up at odds.

Keolu Ramos is the heart and center of the friend group. He’s friends with everyone, knows all the gossip and isn’t afraid to stir the pot – even if that means sharing rumors about Alex and Rachael’s past relationship.

Raven Wood recently moved into the Kailua Clubhouse with Rachel and Kaui, making their new pad the official home of the single girl group. When Raven goes to extreme lengths to protect herself and her friends, she ends up making enemies with members of the group and loyalties are tested.”