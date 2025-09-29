The Diplomat: Season Four; Allison Janney & Bradley Whitford Promoted To Netflix Series Regulars

Viewers of The Diplomat will see even more of Alison Janney and Bradley Whitford during the series’ fourth season. The pair has been promoted to series regulars. Season three of the political drama returns next month.

Whitford plays the First Gentleman to Janney’s President. Creator of The Diplomat Debora Cahn worked with the duo on The West Wing, and she had the following to say about their cast promotion, according to Deadline:

“Working with Allison and Brad, watching them together again, and the off the charts foursome that is them with Keri and Rufus … it’s an insane bag of candy. Our expectations were high, and it blew right past them.”

Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, along with Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, and Miguel Sandoval, also star in the Netflix series, which follows Ambassador Kate Wyler as she navigates one crisis after another.

The Diplomat returns on October 16th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch the next two upcoming seasons?