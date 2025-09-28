Ghost Adventures: Discovery+ Previews the Return of Supernatural Phenomena Series

Ghost Adventures is returning just in time for Halloween. The series will be available on Discovery+ in mid-October, before airing on the Discovery Channel later in the month. There is no word on when it will be available on HBO.

The new season will follow Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley on new paranormal adventures. Discovery+ shared the following about the upcoming season:

Dark forces dominate an all-new season of GHOST ADVENTURES, premiering Wednesday, October 15 with an exclusive early debut on discovery+, as paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley unearth menacing ghostly activity in their most chilling lockdowns yet. Venturing into the shadows of abandoned buildings, a former military base and even a haunted amusement park, the intrepid team face off against malicious spirits and eerie supernatural phenomena as they pursue answers to terrifying hauntings. In each lockdown investigation, Bagans and the team employ the latest scientific gadgets and technology to document physical evidence of the paranormal and deepen their understanding of the afterlife. Journeying into the unexplained, the crew confronts some of the most malevolent, evil activity they have ever encountered. In the upcoming season, they’ll investigate sinister forces overtaking a shuttered hospital, explore strange manifestations haunting a beloved San Diego amusement park, grapple with deeply disturbing activity invading an abandoned medical complex, delve into reports of alien sightings and portals atop a Wyoming mountain, and more. Episodes will air on Discovery Channel beginning Wednesday, October 29 at 11pm ET/PT. “This season we were inundated by an overwhelming amount of dark energy,” said Bagans. “No question, these are some of the most intense, jarring and disturbing investigations we have ever experienced. Every location is a paranormal powder keg, and many of them are breeding grounds for evil. We’ve encountered a lot in our years of doing this, but this is unlike anything we have seen or captured before.” In the gripping two-hour season premiere, Bagans and the team travel to Casper, Wyoming, a supernatural hotspot, to investigate reports of UFO sightings, alien abductions and eerie hauntings shrouding the area’s ominous mountain and abandoned military base. As the team navigate their way to the mountaintop and through the compound’s deserted buildings, they unravel mysterious findings at every turn. Exploring otherworldly sightings and a history of witches on the land, their investigation leads to a haunted forest where rituals may have opened a portal to another dimension.

A trailer and poster for the new season are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new season of Ghost Adventures?