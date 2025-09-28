Haunted Hotel: Season Two; Netflix Renews Adult Animated Series a Week After Series Premiere

Haunted Hotel arrived on Netflix just last week, and the adult animated series has already been renewed for a second season. The series immediately landed on the Global Top Ten list for the streaming service.

Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides, and Jimmi Simpson star in the series, which follows a single mother who runs a haunted hotel with the help of her ghost brother.

Haunted Hotel is created by Matt Roller. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

