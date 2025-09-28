Ghosting with Luke Hutchie and Matthew Finlan: Peacock Picks Up Canadian Unscripted Series

Ghosting with Luke Hutchie and Matthew Finlan is coming to Peacock. The Canadian series has already aired two seasons on CBC, and Peacock will air footage from the 16 episodes that have already aired.

The following was revealed about the series by Deadline:

“The show follows Ezra actor Hutchie and Hell of a Summer‘s Finlan as they investigate Canada’s most allegedly haunted locations on a quest to determine if they are truly haunted or not. In each episode, a celebrity guest acompanies them on their investigation into the local lore.”

The October premiere date will be announced at a later time.

