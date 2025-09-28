Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Ghosting with Luke Hutchie and Matthew Finlan: Peacock Picks Up Canadian Unscripted Series

by Regina Avalos,

Ghosting with Luke Hutchie and Matthew Finlan TV Show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(CBC)

Ghosting with Luke Hutchie and Matthew Finlan is coming to Peacock. The Canadian series has already aired two seasons on CBC, and Peacock will air footage from the 16 episodes that have already aired.

The following was revealed about the series by Deadline:

“The show follows Ezra actor Hutchie and Hell of a Summer‘s Finlan as they investigate Canada’s most allegedly haunted locations on a quest to determine if they are truly haunted or not. In each episode, a celebrity guest acompanies them on their investigation into the local lore.”

The October premiere date will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Will you watch this series on Peacock next month?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x