Santa Clarita Diet: Netflix Series Creator Reflects on When He Knew the Series Was Cancelled

Santa Clarita Diet aired on Netflix for three seasons between 2017 and 2019, and its creator of the series is now looking back at when he knew the streaming service canceled the series.

Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, and Skyler Gisondo starred in the series created by Victor Fresco. Santa Clarita Diet follows suburban couple Sheila and Joel Hammond (Barrymore and Olyphant) after she develops a hunger for human flesh, and her husband helps her hide it.

Fresco planned to end season three on a cliffhanger. He found out the show was canceled when he was told the sets were being taken down by a member of his staff while editing season three. According to The Guardian, he said the following:

“We had an inkling it might not come into a fourth year. We didn’t want to make it easier for them to cancel us. We thought ‘Why are we doing their work for them?’ That’s how I heard it was definitively not coming back. It was explained to us that you don’t have to be popular with everybody. This was one of the appeals: just find a niche audience. You really have, at best, a three-year run. If you look closely at your deal, you’ll see that there’s a huge disincentive for them to order seasons four and five because they’re really making a big payout then.”

