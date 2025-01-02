In the Know: Cancelled on Peacock; No Season Two for Adult Animated Series from Mike Judge

In the Know will not be returning for a second season. According to Deadline, Peacock has canceled the series nearly a year after its first season premiered on the streaming service. Six episodes were produced for the series.

The adult animated series from Mike Judge and Brandon Gardner followed a fictional NPR radio program with interviews with celebrity guests. Zach Woods, Mike Judge, Caitlin Reilly, Charlie Bushnell, J. Smith-Cameron, and Carl Tart starred as the voice cast of In the Know.

Kaia Gerber, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Burns, Finn Wolfhard, Norah Jones, Tegan and Sara, Nicole Byer, Roxane Gay, Mike Tyson, Jorge Masvidal, and Hugh Laurie appeared on the series as interviewees.

What do you think? Did you watch In the Know? Were you hoping for a second season?