Nobody Wants This: Season Two Preview, Photos and Poster Released for Netflix Romantic Comedy Series

Nobody Wants This returns to Netflix next month, and the streaming service is giving viewers even more to look at before the series’ return. A new trailer, poster, and additional first-look photos have been released for the second season of the romantic comedy series.

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Sherry Cola, and Shiloh Berman star in the Netflix series, which follows the romance between a rabbi and an agnostic podcast host. Season two will have the couple facing more of the challenges of their relationship. Seth Rogen, Kate Berlant, Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, and Arian Moayed are guest-starring in season two.

Netflix shared the following about season two:

“First comes love, then comes life. The last time we saw agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional (hot) rabbi Noah (Adam Brody), their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn), and even themselves. Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones – together. But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

Nobody Wants This returns on October 23rd. Check out the trailer, poster, and more photos for season two below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?