The Abandons: Production Begins on Netflix Drama Series from Kurt Sutter, Cast Photos Released

The Abandons has started production in Canada, and Netflix has released the first photos of the cast for the new series from Kurt Sutter.

The series, which stars Gillian Anderson, Leana Headey, Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, Aisling Franciosi, and Natalia del Riego, is set in the Old West. A group of families try to keep their land from being bought.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Netflix announced the start of production in Calgary on Season 1 of The Abandons, a pulse-pounding action drama set in the West from Kurt Sutter via his SutterInk banner. Logline: As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, “justice” is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

Kurt Sutter said the following about the series:

“I am fascinated by the metamorphosis of good into evil. What must transpire to drive the morally sound to become the dangerously corrupt. The Abandons explores those complex compromises through the most powerful human instinct – the love and protection of mothers.”

An additional photo of the cast is below. The premiere date for this series will be announced later.

