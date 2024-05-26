The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Six; Ever Carradine Promoted to Hulu Series Regular for Final Season

The Handmaid’s Tale has made a change to its cast for its sixth and final season. Ever Carradine has been promoted to a series regular for season six. She has appeared in 20 episodes of the drama since season one.

The series, which stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger, is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. It is set in an alternate universe where women who can still get pregnant are kept prisoner and used to bring more babies into the world.

Deadline revealed the following about Carradine’s promotion in the Hulu series:

“Carradine joined The Handmaid’s Tale in Season 1, recurring as Naomi Putnam while being a series regular on another Hulu series, Marvel’s Runaways. Over the past five years, Carradine has appeared in 20 episodes of the dystopian drama as Naomi who was married to Commander Putnam (Stephen Kunken). She is the adoptive mother of a daughter that their Handmaid, Janine (Madeline Brewer), gave birth to. Widowed in Season 5, Naomi married Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), taking his name.”

Episodes for the final season will be filmed starting this summer, and the series will return in 2025.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Are you excited to see what happens in the final season?