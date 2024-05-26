The Girls on the Bus: Max Drama Series Cancelled, No Season Two

The Girls on the Bus will not be returning for a second season. Max has canceled the drama, per Deadline. The first season wrapped up on the streaming service earlier this month.

The series, which stars Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam, Christina Elmore, Brandon Scott, Griffin Dunne, Mark Consuelos, and Scott Foley, is inspired by Amy Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary.

Max released the following statement about the cancellation of the series:

“While Max will not be moving forward with a second season of The Girls on the Bus, we are grateful to have partnered with immensely talented Amy Chozick, Julie Plec, Rina Mimoun, as well as the teams at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. We are so proud of this powerful story of found family and the celebration of journalism, in all its forms. We thank them and our unrivaled cast for all their incredible work and collaboration.”

Future seasons were planned for the series, but the first season did not make a huge impact with its arrival.

What do you think? Did you watch this Max drama? Were you hoping for a second season?