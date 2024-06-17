The Lazarus Project: Season Two Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if The Lazarus Project will be cancelled or renewed for season three since it has already been announced that season two is the end. Could the TNT show be revived someday? Stay tuned.

A science-fiction action thriller series, The Lazarus Project stars Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin, Rudi Dharmalingam, and Charly Clive. George (Essiedu) is an app designer who’s going through the paces of his life. That all changes when he awakens one morning to discover that the calendar has been rewound six months. George has inadvertently stumbled across The Lazarus Project, a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is on the brink of extinction. He soon becomes a new recruit, and George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth who can remember the undone events when the clock has been turned backward. However, when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it. In the second season, resolute George has been left in disgrace after betraying the organization in the name of love. He is determined to redeem himself and win back the trust of his friends, colleagues, and the love of his life. But when he discovers that the cause he is fighting for is more sinister than it appears, George suspects that the only person he can really trust is himself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of The Lazarus Project on TNT averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 248,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Lazarus Project TV series on TNT? Should it have been cancelled or renewed for a third season?