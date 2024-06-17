The Lazarus Project: Season Three — Has the TNT TV Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Vulture Watch

George is determined to redeem himself. Has The Lazarus Project TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on TNT? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Lazarus Project, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A science-fiction action thriller series airing on the TNT cable channel in the United States, The Lazarus Project stars Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin, Rudi Dharmalingam, and Charly Clive. George (Essiedu) is an app designer who’s going through the paces of his life. That all changes when he awakens one morning to discover that the calendar has been rewound six months. George has inadvertently stumbled across The Lazarus Project, a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is on the brink of extinction. He soon becomes a new recruit, and George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth who can remember the undone events when the clock has been turned backward. However, when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it. In the second season, resolute George has been left in disgrace after betraying the organization in the name of love. He is determined to redeem himself and win back the trust of his friends, colleagues, and the love of his life. But when he discovers that the cause he is fighting for is more sinister than it appears, George suspects that the only person he can really trust is himself.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Lazarus Project averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 248,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 44% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Lazarus Project stacks up against other TNT TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Lazarus Project is ending, so there won’t be a third season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

