The Lazarus Project: Season Two Viewer Votes

The world is locked in a deadly time loop in the second season of The Lazarus Project TV show on TNT. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Lazarus Project is cancelled or renewed for season three (in this case, we know season two is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of The Lazarus Project here.

A British science-fiction action thriller series airing on TNT, The Lazarus Project stars Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin, Rudi Dharmalingam, and Charly Clive. George (Essiedu) is an app designer who’s going through the paces of his life. That all changes when he awakens one morning to discover that the calendar has been rewound six months. George has inadvertently stumbled across The Lazarus Project, a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is on the brink of extinction. He soon becomes a new recruit, and George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth who can remember the undone events when the clock has been turned backward. However, when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it. In the second season, resolute George has been left in disgrace after betraying the organization in the name of love. He is determined to redeem himself and win back the trust of his friends, colleagues, and the love of his life. But when he discovers that the cause he is fighting for is more sinister than it appears, George suspects that the only person he can really trust is himself.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of The Lazarus Project TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you wish that The Lazarus Project had been renewed for a third season?