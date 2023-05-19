The Lazarus Project: Season Two of British Drama Series Picked Up by TNT Ahead of Series Premiere

The Lazarus Project has not yet premiered its first season, but TNT has already picked up season two of the British drama. Sky renewed the series for a second season last year.

Starring Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin, Rudi Dharmalingam, and Charly Clive, the series follows the recruit (Essiedu) to a secret organization who has learned to control time to save the planet when needed.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the TNT series:

“The Lazarus Project follows George, the latest recruit to The Lazarus Project – a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction. George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth with the ability to remember the events that are undone when time goes back. But when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it unless there is the threat of global extinction. Now George must choose to stay loyal or go rogue as he faces the question of: if you had the power to re-write your past, what would you sacrifice to do it?”

The eight-episode first season of The Lazarus Project will arrive on June 4th. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Lazarus Project on TNT this summer?