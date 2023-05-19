Tooning Out the News, Hell of a Week: Late Night Series Cancelled by Comedy Central

Tooning Out the News and Hell of a Week will not be returning for new seasons on Comedy Central. Tooning Out the News will end with three seasons and over 250 episodes aired, and Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God aired for two seasons. Both shows were from Stephen Colbert.

Tooning Out the News, which originally premiered on Paramount+, tackled the week’s news in the form of a satirical animated series with current events and real-life interviews

The following was said about the cancellation of the series, per Deadline:

“The Emmy award-nominated Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News pushed the boundaries of satirical news and disrupted the late-night landscape with its outspoken animated anchors. We are deeply grateful to Stephen Colbert, RJ Fried, the production team and the talented actors and animators for their unwavering partnership and dedication.”

As for Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, the panel series focused on current topics in the news, with comedians and other outspoken celebrities discussing the events of the week.

Comedy Central said the following about the cancellation of the series:

“We will not be resuming production on another season of Hell of A Week. We thank Charlamagne and the amazing team behind the show for its impactful conversations and the incredible collaboration as we look ahead to our future partnership with Charlamagne.”

What do you think? Are you surprised by these cancellations? Did you want more episodes of Tooning Out the News and Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God on Comedy Central?