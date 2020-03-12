Tooning out the News: Animated Series Coming to CBS All Access Next Week

Get ready to see another take on the news during the week. Tooning out the News will arrive on CBS All Access, and viewers can see short news segments airing nightly with a full episode set to air on Friday.

“CBS All Access, CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced its animated variety news series, TOONING OUT THE NEWS, will launch on Monday, March 16 in the U.S. and Canada, exclusively on CBS All Access.

TOONING OUT THE NEWS will feature a cast of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, mocking the news of the day and interviewing real-world guests, newsmakers and analysts in daily five- to seven-minute segments, followed by a weekly full episode available every Friday. The series is executive produced by Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht of CBS’ THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT and RJ Fried and Tim Luecke from SHOWTIME’s OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT.

“After a successful negotiation between my forthright representation and a frankly insulting CBS business affairs department, I’m pleased to report that I am now the lead anchor and chief senior managing director of news and miscellaneous serious stuff at America’s #1 source for news and ‘Star Trek’: CBS All Access,” says Smartwood. “Now that I’m on the air, I have a stark warning to every power player in Washington: I will suck up to you for access – that’s a promise. Lastly, for the record, my involuntary sabbatical last year was my choice. Check out TOONING OUT THE NEWS every weekday. I don’t work weekends. Weekends are for chili and roughhousing.”

Confirmed guests for TOONING OUT THE NEWS include Dan Abrams, Alan Dershowitz, Thomas Friedman, Nicholas Kristof, Rep. Barbara Lee, Olivia Nuzzi, Rep. Donna Shalala and Rep. Eric Swalwell.

TOONING OUT THE NEWS’ regular segments will include:

“Big News” – America’s Most Trusted Source of Conventional Wisdom

James Smartwood hosts this satire of ego-centric cable news anchors who only offer the most conventional takes.

“Inside the Hill” – Where America Turns to Hear Rich People Agree with Each Other

Co-hosts Richard Ballard and Sarah Sabo discuss the latest political headlines with Washington’s elite.

“Hot Take” – The Biggest, Baddest, Bad Faith Arguments on Television

A politically diverse and wildly ill-informed panel weighs in on the news of the day.

“Virtue Signal” – There’s No Cause This White Lady Can’t Make About Herself

Kylie Weaver hosts this satire of liberal cable news anchors who pat themselves on the back for taking up every social and political cause.

“Smart Talk Tonight” – Important discussions, discussed importantly. Come on in, the water’s smart.

Kenneth Parsons and Chloe Kline conduct in-depth, in studio, one-on-one interviews with real-life newsmakers.”