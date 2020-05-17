68 Whiskey: Season One of Military Dramedy Series Coming to CBS All Access

68 Whiskey has landed on CBS All Access. Season one of the series is now available for streaming on the service. The series aired on Paramount earlier this year.

“CBS’ subscription video on demand and live streaming service, today announced the addition of Paramount Network 68 WHISKEY, introducing the CBS All Access audience to additional content from within the ViacomCBS family. All 10 episodes of the hour-long comedic drama are now available to stream on the service, giving subscribers the perfect summer binge.

When 68 WHISKEY premiered on Jan. 15 on the Paramount Network, it broke a new record as the most-watched cable drama series premiere in over a year (Nielsen live plus 3-day ratings, since November 2018).

Blending intense drama with irreverent humor, 68 WHISKEY follows a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, the medics navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on comradery, various vices, and occasionally a profound sense of purpose to carry them through. 68 WHISKEY stars Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler.”