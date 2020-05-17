Once Upon a Time: Members of ABC Series Cast to Reunite for Charity

Fans of Once Upon a Time need to get ready for a special reunion. Members of the cast are getting together for a special virtual reunion for charity. The cast is raising money for Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

Rebecca shared about the reunion on her Twitter with a short video. Check that out below.

Want to join me and my friends from Once Upon A Time for a virtual reunion and raise money for a great cause? Enter for your chance to win here: https://t.co/ZJSSNps1cM @chocchildrens pic.twitter.com/b49DIYiLKy — Rebecca Mader (@bexmader) May 14, 2020

The members of the Once Upon a Time cast set to appear on the virtual reunion are Lana Parrilla, Emilie de Ravin, Rebecca Mader, Sean Maguire, Andrew J. West, Dania Ramirez, and Raphael Sbarge.

The ABC series aired for seven seasons before it ended.

