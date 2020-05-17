Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Once Upon a Time: Members of ABC Series Cast to Reunite for Charity

by Regina Avalos,

Once Upon a Time TV Show: canceled or renewed?

Fans of Once Upon a Time need to get ready for a special reunion. Members of the cast are getting together for a special virtual reunion for charity. The cast is raising money for Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

Rebecca shared about the reunion on her Twitter with a short video. Check that out below.

The members of the Once Upon a Time cast set to appear on the virtual reunion are Lana Parrilla, Emilie de Ravin, Rebecca Mader, Sean Maguire, Andrew J. West, Dania Ramirez, and Raphael Sbarge.

The ABC series aired for seven seasons before it ended.

What do you think? Will you watch this special reunion?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.