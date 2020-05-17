Network: USA Network

Episodes: 10 (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: October 15, 2019 — December 17, 2019

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Jeremy Irvine, Brian J. Smith, Omar Metwally, Tracy Ifeachor, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle, and Michelle Forbes.

TV show description:

Created by Tim Kring and connected to the Bourne film franchise, the show explores both the origin of the CIA black ops program — Operation: Treadstone — and its present-day actions. Treadstone uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. Sleeper agents across the globe — from D.C. to Berlin to Paris and beyond — are mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.

Characters include: Doug McKenna (Smith), an all-American oil-rig worker; SoYun Pak (Han), a piano instructor, wife, and mother in North Korea; John Randolph Bentley (Irvine), a spy dispatched by the CIA to eliminate a key target; Matt Edwards (Metwally), a CIA operative who has experience hunting down rogue assets; Tara Coleman (Ifeachor), an investigative journalist; Petra (Scharnitzky), a no-nonsense Russian patriot; Ellen Becker (Forbes), a savvy CIA veteran trying to balance the demands of work and family; and a Russian KGB agent (Emilia Schüle) who will stop at nothing to promote the agenda of her motherland.

Series Finale:

Episode #10 — The Cicada Covenant

Bentley makes a choice; Tara takes action; Edwards runs into complications; Soyun cuts a deal.

First aired: December 17, 2019.





What do you think? Do you like the Treadstone TV show on USA Network? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a second season?