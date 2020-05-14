Can this show recruit enough viewers in the first season of USA Network’s Treadstone TV show? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Treadstone is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Treadstone here. Status Update Below.
A USA Network action-thriller series, the Treadstone TV show stars Jeremy Irvine, Brian J. Smith, Omar Metwally, Tracy Ifeachor, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle, and Michelle Forbes, with Patrick Fugit, Michael Gaston, Shruti Haasan, and Tess Haubrich in recurring roles. Created by Tim Kring and connected to the Bourne film franchise, the show explores both the origin of the CIA black ops program — Operation: Treadstone — and its present-day actions. Treadstone uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. Sleeper agents across the globe — from D.C. to Berlin to Paris and beyond — as they are mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.
Characters include: Doug McKenna (Smith), an all-American oil-rig worker; SoYun Pak (Han), a piano instructor, wife, and mother in North Korea; John Randolph Bentley (Irvine), a spy dispatched by the CIA to eliminate a key target; Matt Edwards (Metwally), a CIA operative who has experience hunting down rogue assets; Tara Coleman (Ifeachor), an investigative journalist; Petra (Scharnitzky), a no-nonsense Russian patriot; Ellen Becker (Forbes), a savvy CIA veteran trying to balance the demands of work and family; and a Russian KGB agent (Emilia Schüle) who will stop at nothing to promote the agenda of her motherland.
5/14 update: Treadstone has been cancelled.
5/14 update: Treadstone has been cancelled.
I really liked this show. It kept moving and was fresh, you never knew what to expect, or who was coming back. Sometimes it took awhile to figure out if it was past or present, or how many missions were ongoing. But it is similar to Taken which was 1 of my all time favorite shows, and I wish they’d bring that one back. Anyway, I hope they renew this one, totally captivating!
