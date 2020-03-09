Can the girls’ friendship survive the first season of the Dare Me TV show on USA Network? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Dare Me is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Dare Me here.

A USA Network dramatic TV series, Dare Me is based on a novel by Megan Abbott and it stars Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly, Paul Fitzgerald, Zach Roerig, Rob Heaps, and Alison Thornton, with Chris Zylka, Taveeta Szymanowicz, Tammy Blanchard, Antonio J. Bell, and Amanda Brugel in recurring roles. The series explores the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading in Sutton Grove, a small Midwestern town. It follows the fraught relationship between best friends Addy Hanlon (Guardiola) and Beth Cassidy (Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Dare Me TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Dare Me should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on USA Network? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.