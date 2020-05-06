Menu

Dare Me

Dare Me TV show on USA Network: canceled or renewed?

Network: USA Network
Episodes: 10 (hour)
Seasons: One

TV show dates: December 29, 2019 — March 8, 2020
Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly, Paul Fitzgerald, Zach Roerig, Rob Heaps, Alison Thornton, Chris Zylka, Taveeta Szymanowicz, Tammy Blanchard, Antonio J. Bell, and Amanda Brugel.

TV show description:      
A dramatic TV series that’s based on a novel by Megan Abbott, Dare Me explores the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading in Sutton Grove, a small Midwestern town.

It follows the fraught relationship between best friends Addy Hanlon (Guardiola) and Beth Cassidy (Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town.

Series Finale:     
Episode #10 — Shock & Awe
Addy and Colette feel the heat; Beth’s digging begins to pay off, leading to revelations.
First aired: March 8, 2020

What do you think? Do you like the Dare Me TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled instead of renewed for a second season?



2
James
James

Please just cancel and save everyone

April 8, 2020 9:24 am
meh
meh

this is the dumbest, most boring “new” shows ever, theres nothing watchable about it.

December 31, 2019 10:38 am
