Treadstone: Season One Ratings

Published:

Treadstone TV show on USA Network: season 1 ratings (cancel or renew for season 2?)
The Bourne feature films and books have been very popular for decades and have made more than a billion dollars. Will that popularity translate into big ratings for the Treadstone series? Is it going to be a hit or a flop for USA Network? Will Treadstone be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. Status Update Below.

An action-thriller series, the Treadstone TV show stars Jeremy Irvine, Brian J. Smith, Omar Metwally, Tracy Ifeachor, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle, and Michelle Forbes, with Patrick Fugit, Michael Gaston, Shruti Haasan, and Tess Haubrich in recurring roles. Created by Tim Kring and connected to the Bourne film franchise, the show explores both the origin of the CIA black ops program — Operation: Treadstone — and its present-day actions. Treadstone uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. Sleeper agents across the globe — from D.C. to Berlin to Paris and beyond — as they are mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.

Characters include Doug McKenna (Smith), an all-American oil-rig worker; SoYun Pak (Han), a piano instructor, wife, and mother in North Korea; John Randolph Bentley (Irvine), a spy dispatched by the CIA to eliminate a key target; Matt Edwards (Metwally), a CIA operative who has experience hunting down rogue assets; Tara Coleman (Ifeachor), an investigative journalist; Petra (Scharnitzky), a no-nonsense Russian patriot; Ellen Becker (Forbes), a savvy CIA veteran trying to balance the demands of work and family; and a Russian KGB agent (Emilia Schüle) who will stop at nothing to promote the agenda of her motherland.

What do you think? Do you like the Treadstone TV series on USA Network? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

5/14 update: Treadstone has been cancelled.



Canceled and renewed TV show

Lars
Reader
Lars

Love the show! Hope it gets another season

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
April 3, 2020 10:19 am
Steve
Reader
Steve

Loved Season 1. One of the best shows out.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
February 2, 2020 11:23 pm
Kate
Reader
Kate

Please renew Treadstone. I am tired of fake reality shows. Treadstone is action, scenery and makes you think a root for someone.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
February 2, 2020 7:12 pm
Bill
Reader
Bill

Loved the show!! Lots going on. Great background story.
Can not wait for season 2.
Can not wait for season 2.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
January 30, 2020 10:14 pm
Bob Bagni
Reader
Bob Bagni

Love the show

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
January 28, 2020 10:30 pm
Bruce
Reader
Bruce

Great series! Season 2 please!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
January 26, 2020 3:43 pm
Michael Deutsch
Reader
Michael Deutsch

I really enjoy the back and forth between past and present. The retro flips to the cold war days adds depth, engagement, and reminiscing entertainment. Keep going!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
January 23, 2020 11:42 am
Doug
Reader
Doug

Loved the show. Totally hooked on it. Hope there is a season 2

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
January 23, 2020 1:48 am
Iain
Reader
Iain

My wife and I loved the show, really hoping they do another season, we find it hard to believe that the viewing figures were so low, I personally think someone must have seriously failed in the marketing department

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
January 22, 2020 2:29 pm
Diane
Reader
Diane

My husband and I are hooked on this show. It all came together in the last episodes. Please bring it back for more seasons!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
January 15, 2020 7:54 pm
Brooksidesue
Reader
Brooksidesue

Please renew Season 2… We have to know what happens next!

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
January 14, 2020 9:02 pm
