The Purge: Season Two Ratings

Last year, The Purge was USA Network’s highest-rated series. Could that trend continue in season two? Will the ratings go up or down? Will The Purge be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. Status Update Below.

A horror series, The Purge TV show stars Derek Luke, Max Martini, Paola Nunez, and Joel Allen. Based on the movie franchise by James DeMonaco, the drama unfolds in the United States, which is under totalitarian rule. The story centers on a 12-hour period during which all crimes, including murder, are legal. The second season explores how a single Purge night affects the lives of four interconnected characters over the course of the ensuing 364 days, all inevitably leading up to the next Purge.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of The Purge on USA Network averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.07 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like The Purge TV series on USA Network? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?

5/14 update: The Purge has been cancelled.