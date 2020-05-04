Happy Endings: Cast of Cancelled ABC Sitcom to Perform New Material for Charity

Get ready for more of Happy Ending. The cast is planning a reunion for charity, per Casey Wilson. She revealed that the writers are currently working on some new material for the cast, but it isn’t clear when fans will see the event for charity.

In an interview for Variety, she said the following:

“We’re going to do a little reading of something at this time. We’re gonna get together and do a little new material. Eliza and I are not going to lift one finger but the writers, they’re tapping away.”

As for a more substantial revival, Wilson did talk about that as well. She said, “Every time we’ve tried it’s fallen apart and I’m just so upset. But then I’m like, do people want to see us at this age?”

Happy Endings aired for three seasons on ABC. Check out a video featuring Casey Wilson talking about the reunion below.

What do you think? Will you watch the reunion? Do you want the series revived?