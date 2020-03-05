Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

68 Whiskey: Season Two? Has the Paramount Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

68 Whiskey TV show on Paramount Network: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Paramount Network)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the 68 Whiskey TV show on Paramount NetworkIs this series the new M*A*S*H? Has the 68 Whiskey TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Paramount Network? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 68 Whiskey, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Paramount Network cable channel, 68 Whiskey stars Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe, and Derek Theler, with Usman Ally, Lamont Thompson, Artur Benson, and Aaron Glenane in recurring roles. The show follows a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, the medics navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on comradery, various vices, and, occasionally, a profound sense of purpose to carry them through.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of 68 Whiskey averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 499,000 viewers. Find out how 68 Whiskey stacks up against other Paramount Network TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 6, 2020, 68 Whiskey has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will Paramount Network cancel or renew 68 Whiskey for season two? This is only the channel’s second original scripted series so, I thought that the show was almost sure to be renewed. However, the continuous drop in ratings makes me think that it will be cancelled instead. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 68 Whiskey cancellation or renewal news.
 

68 Whiskey Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope the 68 Whiskey TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Paramount Network cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
BWVOICEMilitary DudeShow will never make it to the second seasonCopperheadBob Rutzel Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

BWVOICE
Reader
BWVOICE

I hope 68 Whiskey has an aired Season 2.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 9:46 pm
Show will never make it to the second season
Reader
Show will never make it to the second season

Show will never make it to the second season

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
February 7, 2020 10:27 am
Copperhead
Reader
Copperhead

Losing viewers every week, down over 30% from the premier.

The viewers agree this is a loser of a show.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
January 30, 2020 8:21 pm
Bob Rutzel
Reader
Bob Rutzel

The show is a huge disappointment. Should be cancelled. Not as comedic as advertised.
Many dialogues seemed to be dubbed and it was hard to hear what was being said as they talked too fast like they were on roller skates. Also the sex scenes were too animated and totally not necessary. The Dubbing was seriously bad. Only characters known was Roback and Holloway (sp). Will not watch anymore. And why wasn’t this show below where the
alphabet is???

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
January 21, 2020 4:48 pm
JRL
Reader
JRL

Needs some work. Has a good base but needs refining.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
January 20, 2020 12:16 pm
Copperhead
Reader
Copperhead

I doubt this show will make it through the first season.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
January 17, 2020 3:47 pm
louise
Reader
louise

I started to watch and then turned it off. If they thing using the ‘f’ word every other word, is a good start to a new show then y’all are welcomed to it. MASH survived how many years?????? And was one of the top tv shows with out cussing give it a try for a clean show and see how it does.
Was really looking forward and I ain’t no prude!!
Had a 4.1 on imdb lots of luck

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
January 16, 2020 8:04 pm
Robert
Reader
Robert

I agree completely. If it is their intention to rival Mash in popularity they have really missed the mark.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
January 20, 2020 2:34 pm
Military Dude
Reader
Military Dude

Actually, the cussing was the most realistic part of the show! LOL…sad.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
February 17, 2020 8:26 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz