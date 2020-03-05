Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the Paramount Network cable channel, 68 Whiskey stars Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe, and Derek Theler, with Usman Ally, Lamont Thompson, Artur Benson, and Aaron Glenane in recurring roles. The show follows a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, the medics navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on comradery, various vices, and, occasionally, a profound sense of purpose to carry them through.
Season One Ratings
The first season of 68 Whiskey averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 499,000 viewers. Find out how 68 Whiskey stacks up against other Paramount Network TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will Paramount Network cancel or renew 68 Whiskey for season two? This is only the channel’s second original scripted series so, I thought that the show was almost sure to be renewed. However, the continuous drop in ratings makes me think that it will be cancelled instead. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 68 Whiskey cancellation or renewal news.
I hope 68 Whiskey has an aired Season 2.
Show will never make it to the second season
Losing viewers every week, down over 30% from the premier.
The viewers agree this is a loser of a show.
The show is a huge disappointment. Should be cancelled. Not as comedic as advertised.
Many dialogues seemed to be dubbed and it was hard to hear what was being said as they talked too fast like they were on roller skates. Also the sex scenes were too animated and totally not necessary. The Dubbing was seriously bad. Only characters known was Roback and Holloway (sp). Will not watch anymore. And why wasn’t this show below where the
alphabet is???
Needs some work. Has a good base but needs refining.
I doubt this show will make it through the first season.
I started to watch and then turned it off. If they thing using the ‘f’ word every other word, is a good start to a new show then y’all are welcomed to it. MASH survived how many years?????? And was one of the top tv shows with out cussing give it a try for a clean show and see how it does.
Was really looking forward and I ain’t no prude!!
Had a 4.1 on imdb lots of luck
I agree completely. If it is their intention to rival Mash in popularity they have really missed the mark.
Actually, the cussing was the most realistic part of the show! LOL…sad.