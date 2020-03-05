Vulture Watch

Airing on the Paramount Network cable channel, 68 Whiskey stars Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe, and Derek Theler, with Usman Ally, Lamont Thompson, Artur Benson, and Aaron Glenane in recurring roles. The show follows a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, the medics navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on comradery, various vices, and, occasionally, a profound sense of purpose to carry them through.



The first season of 68 Whiskey averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 499,000 viewers. Find out how 68 Whiskey stacks up against other Paramount Network TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 6, 2020, 68 Whiskey has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Paramount Network cancel or renew 68 Whiskey for season two? This is only the channel’s second original scripted series so, I thought that the show was almost sure to be renewed. However, the continuous drop in ratings makes me think that it will be cancelled instead. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 68 Whiskey cancellation or renewal news.



