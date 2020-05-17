Sell This House: FYI Reboots Home Renovation and Design Series

Sell This House is being rebooted! The series will land on FYI on Monday night. The original series aired for eight years on A&E ending in 2011.

“Sell This House, the popular home renovation and design show that helps desperate homeowners get their problem properties off the market and sold debuts May 18 at 10PM ET on FYI. Airing within the Home.Made block, the series is a reboot of the original show which aired on sister network A&E from 2003-2011 and was an early entrant in the Home Improvement programming genre. Sell This House is produced by Six West Media(TM).

“Sell This House was the spark that ignited much of the home design trend that continues to be popular today, fueling passionate audiences with feel-good, helpful content,” said Christian Murphy, Head of Enthusiast Brands, A+E Networks. “More than entertaining, it has proven effective; after sitting on the market for too long, the houses featured in our first batch of episodes were under contract within a few days of completion!”

Hosted by DIY, real estate and home decorating and staging expert Tanya Memme, the show focuses on houses that have been sitting on the market for over 100 days and have become headaches for the homeowners, holding them back from moving on with their lives. Memme starts by conducting an Open House to get unvarnished feedback from buyers, before working with a local designer to transform the homes to stand out in the competitive real estate market. After re-listing the homes online and conducting a new round of Open House inspections, viewers see the transformation, hear prospective buyer feedback and find out for what price the home listed and if sold, closing a chapter in the homeowners lives.”