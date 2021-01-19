Snowpiercer: Season Three; TNT Series Gets Early Renewal Ahead of Second Season premiere

It appears that the train will keep chugging along on TNT. The second season of the Snowpiercer TV show debuts next Monday, January 25th and now, the cable channel has announced that the dystopian thriller has already been renewed for a third season.

The TV show follows the passengers of the Snowpiercer, a perpetually moving train that circles the globe while carrying the remnants of humanity, seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. Season two will star Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

Here’s TNT’s announcement about the renewal:

TNT’s #1 New Cable Drama “Snowpiercer” Receives Third Season Order

Season Two Premieres on Monday, January 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

January 19, 2021 – TNT has ordered a third season of its hit sci-fi thriller “Snowpiercer,” cable’s #1 new drama series. Season two premieres on Monday, January 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

The first season of “Snowpiercer” debuted as the #1 new cable entertainment program in May with 3.3 million total viewers across TNT and TBS and remains the #1 new cable drama series of 2020. The series premiere marked TNT’s largest premiere since “The Alienist” in 2018, and the show has reached 32 million viewers to date across TNT’s linear and digital platforms. Season one is now available to stream on HBO Max.

At the end of “Snowpiercer” season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

“Snowpiercer” season two stars Oscar(R) winner Jennifer Connelly, Grammy(R) and Tony(R) Award winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy(R) nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. “Snowpiercer” is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

About Tomorrow Studios

Tomorrow Studios, a joint venture between CEO Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios, develops and produces dramas and comedies for a global audience. Spearheaded by Adelstein and Tomorrow Studios President Becky Clements, studio credits include “Snowpiercer;” the iconic Japanese anime properties “Cowboy Bebop,” starring John Cho, and “One Piece” (Netflix); “Physical” starring Emmy(R) nominee Rose Byrne (Apple TV+); and “10-Year-Old Tom,” written by Steve Dildarian for HBO Max, from Work Friends (JV between Tomorrow Studios and Nick Weidenfeld). Adelstein and Clements are also executive producers of “Hanna” (Amazon) and “Last Man Standing” (FOX), starring Tim Allen. Previously, they served as executive producers of “Good Behavior” (TNT) and “Aquarius” (NBC).

About TNT

TNT, a WarnerMedia brand, is watched by more people than any other cable network and known for big, lean-forward television that gives viewers the best seat in the house for electrifying stories, dynamic characters and thrilling events. TNT is home to some of television’s most popular original series including “Snowpiercer,” “The Alienist: The Angel of Darkness,” “Animal Kingdom” and “Claws.” TNT is expanding its programming to include premium unscripted with the docuseries ”ShaqLife.” TNT also presents popular shows such as “Bones” and “Castle,” in addition to primetime specials and sports coverage, including the NBA and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships and the professional wrestling league All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which has exploded onto the scene with “AEW Dynamite,” premiering as the night’s #1 wrestling show. Website: www.tntdrama.com

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, Wizarding World, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).