Snowpiercer: Season Two Trailer Released by TNT

Snowpiercer is returning to TNT for its second season soon, and a trailer has now been released. The series, which the cable channel touts as the top new cable drama of 2020, stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Jaylin Fletcher, Mike O’Malley, and Steven Ogg.

The story follows a group of survivors after the planet becomes a frozen wasteland and live on a train that never stops moving. The TNT series is an adaptation of a graphic novel and a 2013 film of the same name.

More was revealed about Snowpiercer season two in a press release.

“TNT has debuted the trailer for season two of SNOWPIERCER. The #1 new cable drama series of 2020 returns on Monday, Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.”

The trailer for the return of Snowpiercer is below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of the Snowpiercer TV show on TNT?