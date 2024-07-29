Star Trek: Lower Decks: Paramount+ Releases Teaser Trailer, Photos, and Premiere Date for Final Episodes

Star Trek: Lower Decks is coming to Paramount+ this fall. The streaming announced the premiere date for the fifth and final season of the animated series with the release of a trailer and first-look photos. It was announced that season five would end the series in April.

The series stars Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman. It follows the lower-ranking crew members of the USS Cerritos.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today debuted the teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of its hit animated comedy series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS during the STAR TREK universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel featured an exclusive conversation with cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Jerry O’Connell, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Mike McMahan. It was also announced that the fifth and final season will premiere on Paramount+ with two episodes on Thursday, October 24 in the U.S. and internationally. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode long season will drop every Thursday on the service leading up to the series finale on Thursday, December 19. In season five of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing “space potholes” – subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford…if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. This upcoming season on Paramount+ is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles. STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS is an animated comedy series that focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero; the bridge crew is voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman. STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series. STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The STAR TREK franchise on Paramount+ also includes the fifth and final season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the new original series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY, slated to begin production later this year, and STAR TREK: SECTION 31, an upcoming original movie with Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh. All seasons of the critically-acclaimed original series STAR TREK: PICARD, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.”

