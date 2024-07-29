Clone High: Cancelled at Max; Revival of Animated Comedy Series Won’t Have a Third Season

Clone High will not return for a third season. Max has cancelled the reboot of the animated series from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence.

Will Forte Nicole Sullivan, Ayo Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Vicci Martinez, Kelvin Yu, Neil Casey, Jana Schmieding, Sam Richardson, Mo Gaffney, Al Madrigal, Danny Pudi, and Emily Maya Mills star in the revival, which follows the clones of historical figures like Abe Lincoln, Joan of Arc, Cleopatra, and JFK.

Max released the following statement about the cancellation of the series, per Deadline:

“Although Max will not proceed with a third season of Clone High, we will always cherish our creative partnership with Chris Miller, Phil Lord, Bill Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, Erik Durbin, Judah Miller, Corey Campodonico, Alex Bulkley, and the team at MTV Entertainment Studios. The incredibly talented voice actors, writers, cast and crew provided the opportunity to thaw out these legendary characters.”

