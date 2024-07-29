Family Guy: Exclusive Halloween Special Featuring Glen Powell Coming to Hulu

Family Guy will not return to FOX until early 2025, but viewers can see a Halloween special released on Hulu in October. Glen Powell, who stars in this summer’s biggest blockbuster movie, Twisters, will guest star in the special.

Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir star in the Family Guy animated series, which has aired for 22 seasons on FOX. The network announced the renewal for season 23 in January 2023.

Hulu revealed more about the special in a press release.

The Halloween special will feature Glen Powell (TWISTERS, HIT MAN) as “Patrick McCloskey,” the reigning champion in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest, and Derek Jacobi (GOSFORD PARK, GLADIATOR) as “Rupert,” Stewie’s beloved teddy bear. At the “Family Guy” San Diego Comic-Con panel today, the cast and producers revealed that the first of two Hulu Exclusive holiday specials will premiere Monday, October 14 on Hulu. The Halloween special will feature Glen Powell as the reigning champion in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest and Derek Jacobi as “Rupert.” Halloween Special Logline: Peter and his friends aim to unseat the reigning champion (GLEN POWELL) in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest by any means necessary. ABOUT FAMILY GUY Family Guy continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. Family Guy has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of “Peter Griffin,” “Stewie Griffin,” “Brian Griffin” and “Glenn Quagmire”) was nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of “Lois Griffin”) won the 2018 Emmy Award in that same category and was just nominated in 2024. MacFarlane also was nominated in 2018. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated from 2013 to 2015. In Season 23, Peter accidentally exposes his inability to throw a ball, Meg starts dating the giant chicken’s son and Chris loses his earring in a Lord of the Rings-inspired escapade. Additionally, Stewie finds out his stuffed bear Rupert was made in China and makes it his mission to take him back there to meet his family. The series will also parody The White Lotus, as the Griffin family vacation at a luxury resort, where Stewie worries that his wealthy new friends plan to sacrifice him in a volcano. Family Guy is a 20th Television Animation production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Patrick Meighan and Alex Carter are executive producers.

What do you think? Have you kept up with Family Guy? Will you watch the special in October on Hulu?