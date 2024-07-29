The Rookie: Feds: Nathan Fillion Says Characters from Cancelled ABC Series Will Be on The Rookie

The Rookie: Feds may have been cancelled, but the characters won’t be forgotten. Nathan Fillion was asked about the cancelled series at a panel for The Rookie held at Comic-Con International: San Diego over the weekend.

Niecy Nash-Betts, Felix Solis, Frankie Faison, Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers, and James Lesure star in the series, which follows Simone Clark (Nash-Betts), the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. ABC announced the series’ cancellation in November.

Fillion was asked if viewers will see characters from the cancelled series appear in the upcoming season of The Rookie. He said, “The short answer is yes. We are trying to create a universe in which we can all exist.”

Fillion noted that building a universe of characters is important to him and explained that the show is no longer just about his character. He noted, “The title and the idea that it was my show was always just a trick. It’s always been an ensemble cast. I’m so very pleased to be able to say this program can, at any one time, rest squarely on the shoulders of any one member of this cast.”

The Rookie will return for a seventh season on ABC at midseason. The exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you enjoy The Rookie: Feds? Are you excited to hear at least some of the characters will return on The Rookie?