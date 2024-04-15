The Rookie: Season Seven Renewal; Nathan Fillion Series Returning for 2024-25 on ABC

John and his fellow officers will return to work for a seventh year. The Rookie has been renewed for the 2024-25 broadcast season. Six episodes of the shorter-than-usual sixth season (due to the delays caused by the industry strikes) have aired thus far.

A police drama series, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Tru Valentino, and Jenna Dewan. In the story, John Nolan (Fillion) is a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania who owns a construction company. He gives up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy, is the oldest rookie on the force, and eventually becomes a training officer. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), Detective Angela Lopez (Diaz), training officers Nyla Harper (Cox) and Tim Bradford (Winter), fellow rookie Lucy Chen (O’Neil), and the station’s newest rookie, Aaron Thorsen (Valentino).

Airing on Tuesday nights, the sixth season of The Rookie averages a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.38 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. The sixth season premiere’s ratings jumped more than 300% in viewership when delayed and multi-platform viewing was factored in.

ABC announced the seventh season premiere via social media:

In recent weeks, ABC has also renewed 9-1-1 (season eight), Abbott Elementary (season four), Grey’s Anatomy (season 22), and Will Trent (season three) for 2024-25. The Good Doctor (season seven) and Station 19 (season seven) are ending this season.

