The Rookie: Feds: ABC Series Creator Addresses the Spin-Off’s Cancellation

The Rookie: Feds was canceled by ABC after one season in November, and now the creator of the series is talking about the cancellation of the spin-off of The Rookie.

Starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Felix Solis, Frankie Faison, Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers, and James Lesure, the series follows Simone Clark (Nash-Betts), the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy.

Creator Alexi Hawley said the following about the cancellation of the ABC drama, per Deadline:

“A lot had to do with the forces that led to strike … the consolidation of the industry, the economic impact of the streaming wars have had on different companies. I do feel it was not a creative decision. It was a business decision. I can’t argue with that. I’m not running anything. It was a treat for us. We love that show … it’s all I can really say. I think the honest answer is I’m not sure, nor do I think the industry knows what is happening right now. The strike is still fairly close in our rear view mirror. Consolidation is happening across the industry. ABC has been nothing but supportive about The Rookie. Again, The Rookie: Feds was an unfortunate casualty, more of a casualty of the whole process.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Rookie: Feds? Did you want to see more of the series on ABC?