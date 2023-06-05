Network: TNT

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 4, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Rudi Dharmalingam, Charly Clive, Caroline Quentin, Tom Burke, Salóme Gunnarsdóttir, Vinette Robinson, Lorn Macdonald, and Lukas Loughran.

TV show description:

A science-fiction action thriller series, The Lazarus Project was created by Joe Barton.

George (Essiedu) is an app designer who’s going through the paces of his life. That all changes when he awakens one morning to discover that the calendar has been rewound six months. His girlfriend Sarah (Clive) nor anyone else seems to know this has happened.

George has inadvertently stumbled across The Lazarus Project, a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is on the brink of extinction.

He soon becomes a new recruit and George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth with the ability to remember the events that are undone when the clock has been turned backward.

However, when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it. Now, George must choose to stay loyal to the Project or go rogue.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

