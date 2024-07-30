Snowflakes: FX Orders Twenty-Something Ensemble Comedy Series for 2025

Snowflakes is coming to FX. The cable network has ordered the new comedy series from Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw for 2025.

The series stars Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele. It follows a group of co-dependent housemates as they try to be “good” people.

FX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“FX’s Snowflakes has been picked up to series with the first season of the comedy set to premiere next year, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. The half-hour series is created by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw (The Tonight Show), who wrote the pilot and serve as executive producers with comedy veterans Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, FX’s The League), Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia, FX’s Baskets), who directed the pilot, and Stefani Robinson (FX’s Atlanta, FX’s What We Do in the Shadows). Snowflakes is a twenty-something ensemble comedy following a group of codependent housemates trying to be good people, despite being neither “good” nor “people” yet. Snowflakes stars Malik Elassal as “Samir,” Lucy Freyer as “Billie,” Jack Innanen as “Paul Baker,” Amita Rao as “Issa” and Owen Thiele as “Anton.” “We are excited about the exceptional cast and powerhouse comedy team we’ve assembled for Snowflakes,” said Grad. “Not only does it give us a chance to introduce our audience to Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw’s brilliant comedic voice, but we also get the opportunity to work again with Nick, Jonathan and Stefani, all incredibly talented veterans of signature FX comedies.” “We’re so grateful to be telling this story about a group of friends navigating the hardest, horniest time of life together,” said Kronengold and Shaw. “FX comedies have defined our generation, and we can’t wait to show them the consequences.” “Ben and Rebecca are massively gifted writers, our cast is beyond talented and the team we have assembled around them is the best,” said Kroll. “I cannot wait to help make this show and give many more quotes for press releases.” Created by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw, Snowflakes is executive produced by Kronengold, Shaw, Nick Kroll and Alicia Van Couvering from Good at Business, Jonathan Krisel and Stefani Robinson. The series is produced by FX Productions.”

The premiere date for the new FX comedy series will be announced later.

