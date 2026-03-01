Running Point: Season Two; Netflix Releases Premiere Date & First Look Photos for Kate Hudson Series

Running Point has its return date set. Season two of the series will arrive in April, and Netflix has released several first-look photos to tease what’s next.

Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, and Dane DiLiegro star in the series, which follows a woman who is forced to take over the basketball team her family owns. Ray Romano, Max Greenfield, Jay Ellis, Roberto Sanchez, Jon Glaser, Scott Evans, Rob Huebel, Marissa Reyes, Blake Anderson, Ken Marino, Tommy Dewey, Richa Moorjani, Aliyah Turner, and Jake Picking will guest star in season two.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ return:

“Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is no longer the surprise choice to lead the Los Angeles Waves, she’s the one everyone is watching. With the franchise finally rebounding after last year’s scandal, Isla is determined to prove she’s not just keeping the seat warm for her brother Cam (Justin Theroux). What she doesn’t know is that Cam is quietly maneuvering behind the scenes to reclaim his post, turning every misstep into ammunition. As she tries to balance the pressure of running a franchise with devoting time to her personal life, every decision on and off the court counts. To survive the family power plays and the scrutiny of the board, she’ll have to rip up last season’s game plan and come up with a whole new playbook if she wants to close out the season on top. From executive producers Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, season two of Running Point raises the stakes, deepens the family drama, and finds even more comedy in what it takes to run a modern sports empire.”

Running Point returns on April 23rd. More photos for season two are below.

