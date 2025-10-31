Stranger Things: Season Five; Netflix Releases Trailer & Teases End of Horror Series

Stranger Things returns next month with the first part of its final season, and viewers are now getting a look at the battle to come. Netflix has released a trailer for the fifth season of the horror series.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson star in this series set in the small town of Hawkins during the 1980s.

Netflix shared the following about the final season of the series:

“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming – and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time. Stranger Things 5 will release on Netflix across three premiere dates with Volume 1 on November 26 (four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes) and The Finale on New Year’s Eve. Each volume releases at 5 PM PT.” The finale will be released in select theaters. Ross Duffer said the following about final season of the series: “I think what’s unique about this season is that it starts a little bit in chaos because our heroes ultimately lost at the end of Season 4. We usually set up their normal life and how they’re going about school, and then we introduce the supernatural element. But in this case, this season is sprinting from the start.” Matt Duffer also spoke about Stranger Things ending. He said, “They’re not experiencing normal life. Nothing in Hawkins is normal anymore… their movement is restricted, and there are Big Brother cameras everywhere. So not only are they active – their everyday, normal lives are anything but.”

Stranger Things returns on November 26th. The trailer for season five is below.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see this series end?