The Body: Netflix Reveals Casting for Coming-of-Age Drama Series

The Body is headed to Netflix, and the streaming service has announced the cast of the dark coming-of-age drama series from Quinn Shephard.

Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, Geena Meszaros, and Gabby Windey will star in the series set in a Catholic school dance troupe.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the series:

“After a dance-team initiation goes wrong, a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town. The series will run for eight episodes.”

According to Tudum, Shepherd teased the following about the upcoming series:

“I’ve always been interested in the idea of girlhood as a religious experience. This story is definitely my way of putting a playful spin on all the nightmares of my own teenage-dom. Tonally, I would describe the show as gritty camp. It’s a raunchy teen psychodrama with a dash of Catholic horror. “[The Body is] a love letter to all the ’90s and Y2K teen movies and erotic thrillers [she loved growing up]. Movies like Carrie, Jennifer’s Body, Heavenly Creatures, and even Mean Girls [are all inspirations], but with a grounded lens. I was also a teen with an embarrassingly intense fixation on The Crucible and the Salem witch trials. It’s been very interesting to revisit that with the shading of our current political climate! I love a spooky sense of mounting dread. I hope people eat popcorn while they watch this, even when The Body hits hard. Maybe light some candles and throw a slumber party.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

