Discretion: Paramount+ Gives Series Order to Legal Thriller Starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning

Nicole Kidman will star in another Paramount+ series. The streaming service has ordered the legal thriller, Discretion, starring Kidman and Elle Fanning. Kidman currently appears in Lioness, which was recently renewed for a third season.

Paramount+ shared the following about the upcoming series:

Amid a highly competitive bidding situation, Paramount+ sets a straight to series order for legal thriller DISCRETION, adapted from Chandler Baker’s fictional short story, and starring Academy Award(R) and Emmy(R) Award winner Nicole Kidman and Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) nominee Elle Fanning. Kidman and Fanning will also executive produce via their Blossom Films and Lewellen Pictures banners, respectively. Produced by A24, the eight episode drama series will begin production in 2026 and launch on Paramount+. The series will be executive produced and written by acclaimed New York Times bestselling author Chandler Baker (Whisper Network, The Husbands) and executive produced by Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) nominee Susannah Grant (Erin Brokovich, Unbelievable). Additional Executive Producers include Per Saari (Blossom Films), Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward (Lewellen Pictures), Joe Hipps (CUT TO) and Jordan Cerf (Linden Entertainment). DISCRETION is a legal thriller about a summer associate Lenny (Fanning) at a prestigious Dallas law firm who uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth. When she realizes she signed the same agreement, her discoveries put her in the crosshairs of the firm’s most powerful female partner Sharon (Kidman) – upending their mentor-protégé dynamic and raising the question: who gets to keep secrets, and at what cost? Sold in a highly competitive process with multiple straight-to-series offers, DISCRETION marks one of the first original productions under the new leadership of Cindy Holland, Chair of DTC and Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals, Paramount+.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

