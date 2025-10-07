A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: HBO Max Teases Arrival of Game of Thrones Spin-Off Series

Viewers now have an idea when the world of Game of Thrones will return to the small screen. HBO Max has announced that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere in January with the release of a new poster.

Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, and Sam Spruell star in the prequel series, which will be set in two timelines 100 years apart.

HBO Max shared the following about the plot of the series:

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The new key art for the series is below.

