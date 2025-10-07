Crutch: Paramount+ Releases Trailer for The Neighborhood Spin-Off Series

Crutch is coming soon to Paramount+, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the comedy series, which is a spin-off of The Neighborhood.

Jermaine Fowler, Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Braxton Paul, and Finn Maloney also star in the series, which follows Calvin’s cousin, Francois “Frank” Crutchfield after his children move back home.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

Paramount+ original comedy series CRUTCH, starring Tracy Morgan, will premiere on Monday, November 3. Produced by CBS Studios, all eight episodes of the series will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ at launch. Set in the world of the CBS Original Comedy The Neighborhood, CRUTCH centers on its titular character Francois “Frank” Crutchfield (Morgan), who goes by “Crutch,” a brash, yet beloved Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his highbrow son and free-spirited daughter move back into the family home. CRUTCH also stars Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts), Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen), Adrianna Mitchell (Snowfall), Adrian Martinez (The Amateur), Braxton Paul (Sesame Street) and Finn Maloney (Suncoast). In a special event within The Neighborhood universe, Morgan will also guest star as “Crutch” in an all-new episode of the hit CBS comedy The Neighborhood, airing the same night, Monday, November 3 (8:00 – 8:30 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Welcome to Family Value – Calvin (Cedric The Entertainer) reaches out to his cousin Crutch (Tracy Morgan) to get Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) a sweet deal on a new floor. However, Crutch insists on coming to L.A. to oversee the work himself, where he drives Tina (Tichina Arnold) crazy – and reveals an emotional vulnerability. Hailing from Cedric The Entertainer and his production company, A Bird and a Bear Entertainment, CRUTCH is executive produced by Cedric and Eric C. Rhone and created by Owen Smith who will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling for TrillTV, Mike Mariano and Tracy Morgan also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.”

The trailer for the series is below.

