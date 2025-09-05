The Road: Country Music Stars Revealed for New CBS Competition Series

The Road has announced its special guest mentors for the series. Four country music stars are joining the series to mentor the singers as they travel the country and open for Keith Urban. They are Jordan Davis, Karen Fairchild, Dustin Lynch, and Brothers Osborne.

CBS revealed the following about their additions and the series:

“The new music competition series THE ROAD announces country music stars Jordan Davis, Karen Fairchild, Dustin Lynch and Brothers Osborne will join as special guest advisors throughout the season. THE ROAD premieres Sunday, Oct. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. The music legends will offer insight and guidance to the emerging musicians competing as opening acts for GRAMMY(R) Award winner Keith Urban at music venues across America. THE ROAD is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Taylor Sheridan (Bosque Ranch Productions), Blake Shelton (Lucky Horseshoe Productions), David Glasser (101 Studios), Lee Metzger (Lucky Horseshoe Productions) and Keith Urban. About THE ROAD From executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David Glasser, Lee Metzger and Keith Urban – who also serves as the series’ headlining superstar – THE ROAD follows 12 talented emerging musicians as they compete as opening acts for GRAMMY Award winner Urban at music venues across America. In his search for the next big artist, alongside GRAMMY Award winner Gretchen Wilson, who acts as “Tour Manager” for the series, Urban is joined by executive producers Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan, and other country music stars (to be announced) throughout the season, who guide these seasoned musicians, and along with a live venue audience, determine who advances to the next city. In the end, only one will walk away with the grand prize (to be announced). Without a shiny floor in sight, the docu-follow format captures the high-stakes unfiltered musical journeys of these triple threats – singers, songwriters and instrumentalists – offering a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring musician. With exclusive access to behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry, viewers will see what happens when some of the best emerging musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams.”

