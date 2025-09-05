Crutch: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for The Neighborhood Spin-Off

Crutch has its premiere date. The spin-off of The Neighborhood is set to arrive on Paramount+ on November 3rd. The star of the series, Tracy Morgan, will also guest star on the CBS series on that date.

Jermaine Fowler, Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Braxton Paul, and Finn Maloney also star in the series, which follows Calvin’s cousin, Francois “Frank” Crutchfield after his son and daughter move back home.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the comedy series:

“Paramount+ today announced that the new original comedy series CRUTCH, starring Tracy Morgan, will premiere on Monday, November 3. Produced by CBS Studios, all eight episodes of the series will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ at launch. Set in the world of the CBS Original Comedy The Neighborhood, CRUTCH centers on its titular character Francois “Frank” Crutchfield (Morgan), who goes by “Crutch,” a brash, yet beloved Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his highbrow son and free-spirited daughter move back into the family home. CRUTCH also stars Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts), Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen), Adrianna Mitchell (Snowfall), Adrian Martinez (The Amateur), Braxton Paul (Sesame Street) and Finn Maloney (Suncoast). In a special event within The Neighborhood universe, Morgan will also guest star as “Crutch” in an all-new episode of the hit CBS comedy The Neighborhood, airing the same night, Monday, November 3 (8:00 – 8:30 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Welcome to Family Value – Calvin (Cedric The Entertainer) reaches out to his cousin Crutch (Tracy Morgan) to get Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) a sweet deal on a new floor. However, Crutch insists on coming to L.A. to oversee the work himself, where he drives Tina (Tichina Arnold) crazy – and reveals an emotional vulnerability. Hailing from Cedric The Entertainer and his production company, A Bird and a Bear Entertainment, CRUTCH is executive produced by Cedric and Eric C. Rhone and created by Owen Smith who will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling for TrillTV, Mike Mariano and Tracy Morgan also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.”

The trailer, a special video featuring Morgan and Cedric the Entertainer, and key art for the series are below.

