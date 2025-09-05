Rogue Heroes: Season Three Renewal Set for Special Forces Series

Rogue Heroes will return for another season. MGM+ has renewed the period drama for a third season. Season two premiered on the network in January. Production has already begun on the new episodes.

Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sofia Boutella, Dominic West, Amir El Masry, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Corin Silva, Jacob Ifan, Dónal Finn, Jacob McCarthy, César Domboy, Michael Schaeffer, and Miles Jupp star in the series, which is a dramatization of the British Special Air Service Unit during World War II. Season three will take place during the summer of 1944.

MGM+ revealed the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, premium linear channel and streaming service MGM+ announced the renewal of the third season of Rogue Heroes. The series takes place at a critical stage of World War Two. The series was based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, and created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo, Great Expectations) and made by Kudos (a Banijay UK company) and the BBC. Stephen Woolfenden (Outlander, Willow) is returning as director and Stephen Smallwood (The Serpent, Patrick Melrose) as producer. The series will be executive produced by Karen Wilson, Emma Kingsman-Lloyd and Martin Haines for Kudos, and Nick Lambon for the BBC.

The third season continues the dramatised story of the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, with the semi-fictionalised series charting their astounding feats of bravery and the impact of war upon the men. Summer, 1944, France. Paddy Mayne and his Rogues have parachuted deep behind enemy lines and must destroy and disrupt the mighty German army as they continue to repel the Allied advances. Alongside the French resistance and new recruits, the SAS once again face seemingly unsurmountable challenges, as the liberation of Western Europe begins.

Returning in the role of their leader, Paddy Mayne, is Jack O’Connell, alongside Sofia Boutella as French-Algerian intelligence operative, Eve Mansour and Dominic West as British Army officer, Dudley Clarke.

Lorne MacFadyen (Vigil, Starstruck) joins in the role of Reverend Fraser McLusky, offering support to returning troops Reg Seekings (Theo Barklem-Biggs), Jim Almonds (Corin Silva), Pat Riley (Jacob Ifan), Johnny Cooper (Jacob McCarthy), Bill Fraser (Stuart Campbell), Dave Kershaw (Bobby Schofield) and John Tonkin (Jack Barton).

Further new recruits include Nick Hargrove (Devotion, American Primeval), Andrew Dawson and Jake Jarratt, fighting alongside members of the French and Belgian Maquis.

Series creator, writer and executive producer Steven Knight says: “Series three picks up as the war enters a critical phase with the allies mobilising to liberate France. Way ahead of the advancing front line the SAS are doing what they do best, creating chaos and carnage among the defending axis troops. Never has the war been so bloody and never have the stakes been so high. The Rogue heroes dare to win, but at what cost to themselves and their souls?”

“Rogue Heroes has gripped audiences with its smart and kinetic storytelling about the formation of the SAS,” said Michael Wright, Head of MGM+. “The first two seasons left us wanting to know more about this incredible band of unique, daring soldiers, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what Stephen Knight and Kudos have in store for the third season.”

Karen Wilson, joint MD of Kudos and executive producer says: “It’s always incredibly exciting to be filming SAS Rogue Heroes, and we’re thrilled to be back for another series. I’m blown away by how Steven Knight takes the action to another level, with his scripts transporting us into the world of these remarkable characters, played by a remarkable ensemble of actors. If you thought series two was good, wait until you see what we have in store for series three.” Rogue Heroes is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights, which has sold the series to multiple global broadcasters and streaming services including MGM+ in the US, HBO Max in Europe, Prime Video in Canada, SBS in Australia, STARZPLAY in the Middle East, Paramount+ in Germany and Canal+ in France.”