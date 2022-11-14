Network: EPIX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 13, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sofia Boutella, Dominic West, Amir El Masry, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Corin Silva, Jacob Ifan, Dónal Finn, Jacob McCarthy, César Domboy, Michael Schaeffer, and Miles Jupp.

TV show description:

A historical drama series, the Rogue Heroes TV show was created by Steven Knight and is based on the book by Ben Macintyre.

The story is a dramatized account of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War Two.

The series centers on David Stirling (Swindells), an eccentric young officer, who is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, Stirling creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. Stirling fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines.

Daredevil tactician Jock Lewes (Allen) breaks the rules, and crazed commando Paddy Mayne (O’Connell) also joins the risky mission. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team is every bit as complicated, flawed, and reckless as it is brave and heroic.

