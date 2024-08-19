RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Untucked: MTV and Paramount+ Order New Seasons

RuPaul will not be leaving MTV or Paramount+ anytime soon. New seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 17), RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (season 10), and Untucked (season 14) have been ordered.

MTV revealed more about the renewals in a press release.

“Following the launch of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars and receiving 10 Emmy(R) Award Nominations across the franchise, MTV and Paramount+ today announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked have been greenlit for new seasons.

RuPaul’s Drag Race will return to MTV for its 17th season after another record breaking year. The season 16 finale, which crowned Nymphia Wind as America’s Next Drag Superstar, was the highest-rated episode of Drag Race in 13 years. Also returning is the Emmy(R) Award-winning after-show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

Additionally, Paramount+ has renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for season 10, following the first-ever charity season where Angeria Paris VanMicheals earned a coveted spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and a supersized donation of $200,000 for the National Black Justice Coalition. The season also included an appearance from Vice President Kamala Harris, reminding viewers about the importance of voting. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will also return.

Already the most decorated person of color in Emmy(R) history, RuPaul received his ninth consecutive nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program this year, tying the record for most nominations in the category. RuPaul’s Drag Race is nominated in eight categories including Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program, Reality Competition Program, Directing For A Reality Program, Casting For A Reality Program, Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series, Sound Mixing For A Reality Program, Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program and Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, while RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked also received nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program.

The show’s continued mission to uplift and protect drag performers helped the ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund surpass $2M raised this year, driving weekly viewers to donate via a QR code at the end of each episode. Created in partnership with World of Wonder, MTV, and RuPaul’s Drag Race, the ACLU Drag Defense Fund has been instrumental in drawing attention to the anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ attacks sweeping the nation by educating the public on attempts to ban drag nationwide.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars premieres exclusively on Paramount+ starting Friday, August 16 with two all-new episodes. Twelve fan favorites from around the world will each represent their countries as they compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in the International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Fans can also relive the sickening season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, currently streaming on Paramount+, with a special marathon on Logo beginning Friday, August 16 through Saturday, August 17.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions.